Hazel G. Mestyan FAIR HAVEN — The funeral service for Hazel Gladys Mestyan, 93, who died Monday, July 26, 2021, was held Friday, July 30, at Our Lady of Seven Dolors Catholic Church. The Rev. Kevin Chalifoux officiated. The organist was Vaughn Watson, and the soloist was Rosie Doran. Honorary bearers were members of American Legion Post #49 and American Legion Auxiliary Unit #49. Burial followed in Cedar Grove Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Carving Studio & Sculpture Center, 636 Marble St., P.O. Box 495, West Rutland, VT 05777 to her grandson's Steven J Mestyan scholarship fund. Arrangements were by Durfee Funeral Home.
