Hazel G. Mestyan FAIR HAVEN — Mrs. Hazel Gladys Mestyan, 93, died Monday morning, July 26, 2021, at Rutland Regional Medical Center. Hazel was born March 13, 1928, in Leicester, Vermont, the daughter of Charles and Elizabeth (Bruso) Martin. Hazel was a visiting nurse for many years, as well as a member of the American Legion Auxiliary Unit #49 in Fair Haven, Vermont. She owned and operated Hazel’s Gift Center for many years. She enjoyed spending time with her dog, Jimmy Joe. In 1970, together with her husband, they entered into a business buying various parcels of property and building cottages for resale. Hazel was a communicant of Our Lady of Seven Dolors Catholic Church in Fair Haven. She is survived by her daughter, Patricia Frazier, of Fair Haven; her sons, Steven Mestyan, of Hampton, New York, and Robert Mestyan, of Fair Haven; grandchildren, Samantha, Samara and Stephanie Mestyan, and great-granddaughter, Samaya, along with her remaining 12 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by Dennis Martin and wife Mary, Charles Martin and wife Mary, and David Martin and wife Dale and their children. She was predeceased by her husband, Julius Mestyan; grandson, Steven Mestyan; a granddaughter, Angela E. Frazier; brothers, Reginald, Chester Martin; sisters, Glena Martin and Francis Mitchell; and also by Kenneth and Donald Martin. A funeral service will be held 10 a.m. Friday, July 30, 2021, at Our Lady of Seven Dolors Catholic Church. Burial will follow in the Cedar Grove Cemetery. Arrangements are with the Durfee Funeral Home. Her family requests that contributions in memory of Hazel may be made to the Carving Studio & Sculpture Center, 636 Marble St., P.O. Box 495, West Rutland, VT 05777, to her grandson Steven J. Mestyan’s scholarship fund.
