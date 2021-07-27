Hazel G. Mestyan FAIR HAVEN — Hazel G. Mestyan, 93, died July 26, 2021, at Rutland Regional Medical Center, following a brief illness. Arrangements are pending with Durfee Funeral Home.
Updated: July 27, 2021 @ 2:33 am
