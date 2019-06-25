Hazel L. Beals CASTLETON — The graveside service for Hazel Laura Beals, 95, of Castleton who died peacefully February 26 at Our House in Rutland, Vermont will be held at 11 a.m. Friday June 28, 2019 at the Hillside Cemetery. Arrangements are by the Durfee Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. John the Baptist Church, P.O. Box 128, Castleton, VT, 05735, or the Rutland County Humane Society, 765 Stevens Road, Pittsford, VT, 05763.
