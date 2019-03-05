Hazel L. Beals rites CASTLETON — The memorial service for Hazel Laura Beals, 95, who died peacefully February 26 at Our House in Rutland, was held Monday at St. John the Baptist Roman Catholic Church in Castleton. The Reverend Vincent Odoemenam S.D.V. officiated. The organist was Sister Pauline Gratton and the vocalist was Rosie Doran The readers were John Burke and Sarah Waite. The Eulogy was by Amanda Waite. A reception followed in the Church Hall. Inadvertently omitted from the obituary was a nephew, Allen Beals Jr., who had predeceased her. Arrangements were by the Durfee Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. John the Baptist Church, P.O. Box 128, Castleton, VT, 05735, or the Rutland County Humane Society, 765 Stevens Road, Pittsford, VT, 05763.
