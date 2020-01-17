Hazel "Terry" C. Adams RUTLAND — Hazel "Terry" C. Adams, spouse of the late John Franklin Adams of Putney and Middlebury, passed from this earth Jan. 15, 2020, at The Meadows at East Mountain in Rutland at the age of 88. She was born Hazel Therese Cadieux in Hartford, CT, Jan. 3, 1932, the only child to Evelyn Dominique and Phillip J. L. Cadieux. Terry graduated Bulkeley High School in Hartford and worked at Traveler’s Insurance Co. Her love of square dancing lead her to a workshop in NH where she met her John. And as John would say, he had “taken a shine to this pretty little lady” and the shine was mutual. They married a year later, embracing their family, community and faith together for nearly 45 years. A housewife, she also cared for their aging parents. She later worked in Social Services at Helen Porter Nursing Home and Porter Hospital for 15 years. Additionally, Clark's Nursing Home and church work kept her “out of mischief” and after a move to Rutland, she enjoyed time as a volunteer at Rutland Regional Medical Center. Terry enjoyed arts & crafts, sewing, family and fellowship times, and the simple blessings of nature. Active in the church, she worked alongside and supported John in his interests and endeavors, together embarking on a missionary trip to Trinidad to lend a hand and share their faith. She was a member of the Church of the Nazarene in Leicester. A proud member of The King’s Daughters-Founders of Children’s Hospitals (Adelphia Circle), she served for 30 years. Supporting her children as Brownie leader, den mother, seamstress for the FFA, 4-H leader and trustee of Downer 4-H Camp in Sharon, they later opened their home to exchange students from Indonesia. Upon retirement, they filled their home and hearts with puppies, raised for Guiding Eyes for the Blind. She was best known for her “dirty Louie look,” “crowd casseroles,” generosity and welcoming hugs, and her love of the waves crashing against the rocks off Nubble Light, the smell of the sea air and sand between her toes. She is survived by son Jeffrey Adams and wife Sherry (Risingsun, OH); daughters Susan Haviland and husband Brian (Rutland), Linda Berard and husband Robert (Fairfield, OH); seven grandchildren Megan, Jillian, Lauren, Jessica, Bryan, Alyssa and Robert; six great-grandchildren Piper, Donovan, Vivienne, Milania, Mabel and Harlan. She was also predeceased by her mother and father. There will be no calling hours or service at this time. A private family celebration of her life and burial will take place later. Those who wish to remember Terry in a special way may donate in her memory to Guiding Eyes for the Blind (www.guidingeyes.org).
