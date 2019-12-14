Heather A. Barnish HIGHGATE — Heather Ann Barnish passed away unexpectedly on Dec. 9, 2019. Raised in Poultney, she had recently relocated to Highgate. She was working hard to earn her Associate degree in a Medical Administrative Assistant Program. She is survived by her husband, Justin Barnish; parents Kristine Smith and Scott MacLachlan; as well as an extended network of family and friends. Heather loved animals and was loved in return by three dogs and three cats. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name to Rutland County Humane Society at www.rchsvt.org; or Villalobos Rescue Center at www.vrcpitbull.com. A private memorial is planned.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.