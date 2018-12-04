Heather J. Willis RUTLAND - Heather J. Willis, 67, died Nov. 27, 2018, at her home. She was born Sept. 10, 1951, in Rutland, the daughter of Ralph and Marjorie P. (Elkey) Reynolds. She was a graduate of Rutland High School and Thompson School of Nursing in Brattleboro. Mrs. Willis was a LPN at Mountain View Genesis Center and a volunteer at Rutland Free Clinic. She enjoyed cooking and traveling to Las Vegas. Survivors include two children Alan Willis, of Rutland, Leandra Willis, of North Clarendon; four brothers, Ralph and Randy Reynolds, both of Pittsford, Ronnie Reynolds, of Clarendon, Danny Reynolds, of Brandon; three grandchildren; nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her husband, Alan H. Willis, on Aug. 18, 2009; three siblings Robert Reynolds, Tonya Reynolds Hart and Nancy Haas. Private services will be held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are by Clifford Funeral Home.
