Heather F. Spurr AUBURN - Heather F. Spurr, age 52, of Poland, died Wednesday afternoon June 15th at The Hospice House with her husband and children at her side. She was born in Rutland, VT June 15, 1970, a daughter of Edward C. and Gretchen (Miller) Stannard Jr. Heather was educated in New Hampshire schools and graduated from Pinkerton Academy in 1988. On September 4, 1994, she married Christopher Spurr in Newburyport, MA and together they settled in Haverhill, Massachusetts to raise their family. Following a move to Poland, Maine in 2003, they have called Vacationland home since. Heather's employment career has been spent in the sales profession, most recently as a Sales Manager for Advanced Auto Parts. She always possessed a very strong work ethic and prided herself on her ability to identify and mentor future female leaders. Heather enjoyed shopping, dining out, had a love and an appreciation for music and a good concert, and was an avid Red Sox fan as well. She was a loving, devoted and hardworking wife, mother, daughter and friend who will be dearly missed. Heather leaves behind her husband of 27 years, Christopher Spurr of Poland; her children Bradford, Mitchell, Peyton and Griffin Spurr; her mother Gretchen Birdsall and husband Robert of Moorestown, NJ and Paul Patten of Fairhaven, VT along with numerous aunts, uncles and cousins. Public visitation at The Fortin Group / AUBURN Sat. June 25th from 4-7 PM. A Memorial Service will take place on July 31st at the Congregational Church in Fairhaven, VT. In lieu of flowers, those wishing may make donations in Heather's memory to the Barbara Bush Children’s Hospital in Portland, Maine. To leave a message for the family in their online guestbook, please visit www.thefortingroupauburn.com A service of The Fortin Group Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 217 Turner St. AUBURN, (207) 783-8545.
