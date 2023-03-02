Herbert E. Olson, Jr. RUTLAND — On 2/22/23 A very well loved, fine man, Herbert E. Olson, Jr. 74 of Rutland (A Proctor Boy) went to join his relatives in heaven. Bert was a musician and avocational archeologist. Though he was retired his past employments included piano tuner, telephone operator and motel night clerk. He had enlisted for a tour of duty in the Navy. Bert enjoyed hunting, fishing, canoeing, picnics, music, archaeology and, most recently, texting. He was predeceased by his parents Herbert E. Olson, Sr (music teacher) and Doris P. Colby (homemaker). Surviving family include many cousins and his girlfriend of 18 years Alice Smith. Many friends have been enriched by knowing Bert. They would describe him as "good," "loving," "humorous" and "a prankster." He counted the staff from the Paramount Theater, his Navy buddy Chet, his best friend Dick Sutter among his closet friends. There are many others who loved him. Final arrangements were graciously performed by Tossing Funeral Home. Thought there are no services, please celebrate his life. Donations can be made to the Paramount Theater, a music venue. Thank you.
