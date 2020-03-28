Heinrich "Hank" Tschernitz LONDONDERRY — Heinrich (Hank) Tschernitz passed away March 17, 2020, after a brief illness 12 days before his 92nd birthday. Hank was born in Lienz, Austria, on March 29, 1928. Nearing the end of his formal education, he began his colorful lifelong hospitality career working in Switzerland, Germany, Venezuela, San Francisco, Boston, New York and Palm Beach, before landing in Vermont at the Toll Gate Lodge in 1959. He truly fell in love with Vermont and it was to become his home for much of his life. Hank met his true love, Frances, at the Liftline Lodge at Stratton Mountain. They were married for 41 years. Together they became the proprietors of the Three Clock inn in South Londonderry. Hank, a gourmet chef, kept up his end by producing glorious dinners for his clientele, while Frances saw to the elegant ambiance of "the front of the house," as Hank would put it. Together, they created an outstanding dining experience that will long be remembered. Many of their staff and customers became lifelong friends. He was the master when it came to hunting chanterelle mushrooms in his Vermont hills, and that gave him great pleasure. Hank spoke at least five languages and possessed incredible knowledge about world history. He was a very entertaining storyteller, with impeccable details and a robust delivery. To have known Hank was an absolute gift and he will be greatly missed. Hank was predeceased by his parents and his wife Frances (Weckerle); and leaves his sister Waltraud Moser; cousins and many dear friends all over the world. A celebration of Hank's life will be held this summer.
