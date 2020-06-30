Helaine J. Gaiotti rites MOUNT TABOR — The memorial service for Helaine Jean (Moritz) Gaiotti, 53, who died Monday, June 22, 2020, following a battle with ALS, was held Friday afternoon at the Burr and Burton Academy sports field in Manchester. Chris Kiefer-Cioffi, retired Detective Rutland City Police, led the ceremony. Prayers were offered by Father Thomas Mattison for Christ our Savior Parish. Speakers were Colin Terenzini, hospice spiritual care adviser; Rich Marantz, hospice nurse; Capt. Julie Scribner, Vermont State Police; daugther, Allessandra Gaiotti; son, Nathan Gaiotti; nieces, Erika Bearor and Brynn Conklin; Sue Commanda, a cousin; and Heather Perkins, Gaiotti's best friend Honors were provided by members of the Vermont State Police Honor Guard, with Lt. Thomas Mozzer and Detective Sgt. Samuel Truex presenting the flag. Memorial contributions may be made to the Eugene Gaiotti Memorial Scholarship c/o Burr and Burton Academy, P.O. Box 498, Manchester, VT 05254, or to the Northern New England Chapter of ALS, 10 Ferry St., Suite 309, Concord, New Hampshire 03301. Arrangements were by the Aldous Funeral Home.
