Helaine Jean Gaiotti MOUNT TABOR — Calling hours for Helaine Jean Gaiotti, 53, who died Monday, June 22, 2020, will be from 3 to 7 p.m. Thursday, June 25, at Rutland-Aldous Funeral Home, 44 North Main St., Rutland. Memorial service is pending for Friday.
