Helaine Jean (Moritz) Gaiotti MT. TABOR — Helaine Jean (Moritz) Gaiotti, 53, of Mt. Tabor died Monday June 22, 2020, following a battle with ALS. She was born on Feb. 24, 1967, in Perth Amboy, N.J., the daughter of William and Elizabeth (Wallace) Moritz. Mrs. Gaiotti grew up on Long Island, New York, and graduated from the Northport High School in 1985 and then John Jay College of Criminal Justice in New York City in 1987. She married William Gaiotti on April 4, 1992. Mrs. Gaiotti relocated to Vermont and in July 1988 she started her career with the Vermont State Police working out of the Rutland barracks, as a trooper, corporal and then a detective sergeant. She was one of the first members of the crime scene search team and taught crime scene processing to hundreds of recruits until her retirement in 2017. She then was employed at the Rutland Regional Medical Center. She enjoyed antiquing and was a skillful interior decorator. Mrs. Gaiotti was a member of a local volleyball league for many years. She was active with the Storm AAU basketball team. She organized the Vermont Chapter of the National Wild Turkey Federation banquet and the annual special Olympics torch run by law enforcement for many years. In 1993 she was instrumental in constructing a memorial at the Vermont State Police barracks in Rutland for fallen law enforcement officers and having the State of Vermont recognize National Police Week annually. Survivors include her husband William Gaiotti of Mt. Tabor; a daughter Allessandra Gaiotti of Mt. Tabor; a son Nathan Gaiotti of Westfield, Mass.; her mother Elizabeth Moritz of Northport, LI, N.Y.; two sisters Coleen McCarthy of East Northport, LI, NY; and Sharon Brosnan of Cary, N.C.; a brother Brian Moritz of East North Port, LI, N.Y.; her mother-in-law Audrey Gaiotti of Mt Tabor; sister-in-laws Gene Ann Kinney of Brownsville; and Colleen Beayon of Mt Tabor; several nieces, nephews and cousins. Friends may call on Thursday from 3 p.m. until 7 p.m. at the Aldous Funeral Home in Rutland. Memorial services will be held 3 p.m. on Friday at the Burr and Burton Academy sports field 57 Seminary Avenue, Manchester, VT Memorial contributions may be made to the Eugene Gaiotti Memorial Scholarship C/O Burr and Burton Academy, P.O. Box 498, Manchester, VT 05254, or to the Northern New England Chapter of ALS, 10 Ferry St., Suite 309, Concord, New Hampshire 03301.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.