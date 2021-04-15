Helen C. Gilman RUTLAND — Helen C. Gilman, 86, died April 12, 2021, at The Pines at Rutland. She was born in Rutland, Nov. 3, 1934, the daughter of Edward and Rosamond (Kelley) Chamberland. Helen was a graduate of Mount St. Joseph Academy. She was a secretary at Rutland Hospital, and also worked at Rutland City Public Schools as a secretary, paraeducator and foster grandmother. She was a member of St. Peter Church. She enjoyed selling her homemade candy at holiday bazaars, fishing and spending time as a foster grandmother. Surviving are three sons, Walter P. Gilman III and Mark S. Gilman, both of Rutland, and Michael E. Gilman of San Francisco, California; a daughter, Alicia Munukka and husband Randall of Rutland; four grandchildren, Walter P. “Bud” Gilman IV, Nathan Gilman, Ethan Munukka and Connor Munukka. She was predeceased by her husband, Walter P. Gilman Jr., in 2000; two sisters, Margaret Daignault and Constance Heleba. A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, April 17, 2021, in St. Joseph Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Clifford Funeral Home.
