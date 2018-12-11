Helen C. (Greeno) Fowler PITTSFORD - Helen Catherine (Greeno) Fowler, 91, formerly of Pittsford, died Saturday, Dec. 8, 2018, at the Meadows in Rutland Town. She was born in Chittenden on Jan. 5, 1927, the daughter of Francis and Catherine (Carter) Greeno. Mrs. Fowler was a member of the Brandon American Legion Auxiliary and a former member of the Women of the Moose. Survivors include five sons Ronald (Carol), of Rutland, Michael (Barbara), of Sarasota, FL, Jeffrey, of Rutland, Gerald Sr. (Ann), of Pittsford, and David (Kim), of Salisbury; grandchildren Rhonda, Tracey, Jamie, Nathan, Cathy, Gerald Jr., Rebecca, Nicholas, Jennifer, Ashley, Amber and Justin. Helen is also survived by 12 great-grandchildren; three nieces Soni Philburt, of Rutland, Elaine Brinton, of Belleview, FL, and Gwen Racine (Paul), of Chittenden. She was predeceased by her parents; husband, James; a daughter, Joan; sister, Louise Boynton, and an infant brother, Curtis; grandson, David Jr.; and nephews Ralph, Wayne and Donald. A graveside service will be held in the springtime in the Evergreen Cemetery in Pittsford. Arrangements are by the Barnard Funeral Home.
