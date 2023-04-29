Helen C. Herlihy RUTLAND — Helen C. Herlihy, died April 25, 2023 at the age of 101 at The Meadows, where she had been a resident for the past four months. She was born in Rutland in 1921, the daughter of Charles and Mary Cain Considine. She was a graduate of Rutland High School. Helen was employed by the U.S. Government for 24 years, retiring from the U.S. Postal Service in 1969 as an administrative assistant. She later studied and earned her real estate license and worked in the office of Herlihy Associates for many years. Helen was married to Captain Stephen Lozinski who died in combat as a heavy bomber pilot in February 1945. After spending 24 years raising and educating her two sons, she married Walter Herlihy in 1969 in Rutland. In her later years, she spent her winters in Boynton Beach, FL. She was a dedicated member of Christ the King Church and a talented artist / painter who was active in her community. She enjoyed bridge and canasta card games, as well as spirited games of bingo with her friends while she resided at the Maples. She leaves two sons, Stephen Lozen and his wife Kristin of Vero Beach, FL, and Thomas Lozen and his wife Barbara of South Burlington, VT, as well as a step-son James Herlihy and his wife Ann of Rutland, VT. She also leaves two grandchildren, Scott Lozen of Fayetteville, AR and Kathleen Lozen of La Jolla, CA, and two step-granddaughters, Kara Herlihy Young of Warren, VT and Kate Herlihy Bosnich of Rutland, VT. Helen was also blessed with four great-grandchildren. She is also survived by several nieces and nephews. She was pre-deceased by her two husbands, three brothers, Martin Considine, Charles Considine and William Considine and by two sisters, Anna Mae Flory and Catherine Brock, and by her step-daughter Julie Herlihy. As per her request, there will be no visiting hours. A memorial service will follow in June on a date and time selected by the family. Arrangements are under the direction of Clifford Funeral Home in Rutland. Memorial contributions in her name may be made to Christ the King Church, 66 South Main Street, Rutland, VT 05701
