Helen C. Kingsbury NORTH SPRINGFIELD — Helen C. Kingsbury, 95, died January 20, 2023, at the Watermark, a full-service life-care retirement community in Bridgeport, CT. She was born in Springfield, VT, on October 30, 1927, the daughter of Fred and Alma (Leland) Clark and was a graduate of Springfield High School and Chandler Secretarial School, Boston, MA. She was a member of the North Springfield Baptist Church and had served as church clerk for 38 years; she served on several boards as well as being church secretary and financial secretary; she had been a church school teacher and a choir member for many years. She married Gerald R. Kingsbury on June 1, 1968. Gerald died in 2006. Her brother Russell L. Clark died in 2007. Her sister Eunice C. Trefry died in 2013. She is survived by two nieces (Jacqueline Struthers and Deanna Sherer) and three nephews (Robert Trefry, George Clark, and Michael Clark). A memorial service will be held at the family’s convenience in the spring/summer 0f 2023. There will be no calling hours. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the North Springfield Baptist Church Memorial Fund, PO Box 23 North Springfield, 05150, or the charity of one’s choice. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.SpearMillerFuneralHome.
