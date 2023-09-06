Helen E. Peck SCANTON, PA — On September 1st, 2023, Helen E. Peck (nee Lauren, aka Kuusela & Huber), born March 8, 1929 in Pikes Falls (Jamaica, VT) on Stratton Mountain, passed away peacefully in her sleep at the age of 94 in Scranton, PA. Born to the late Karl Lauren and Lillian Kuusela (Hendrickson), both from Finland, she was the 4th of six children and was preceded in death by her siblings: Lillian, Leonard, Ruth, Clara and George. She attended primary school locally and graduated from Brattleboro Union High School. She was the beloved wife of the late Roland C. Peck of Sheffield, VT; devoted Mother of John Huber and Mother-in-Law to his wife Caroline O’Farrell Huber; cherished Grandmother of their son Zachary O’Farrell Huber. Helen is also survived by her former husband, Philip Huber. Aunt Helen to many, she treasured countless fond memories of her adored nieces and nephews. Helen wished for a direct cremation and per her wishes there will be no services. She expressed a desire to spend eternity among the Green Mountains, so her ashes will be spread at Pikes Falls at a later date.
