Helen H. Mattsson RUTLAND — Helen H. Mattsson died peacefully on Feb. 10, 2021, following a brief hospitalization at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center and the Jack Byrne Hospice Center in Lebanon, New Hampshire. Helen was born on Feb. 11, 1940, the ninth of 11 children born to Swan and Lillie (Valentine) Mattsson. She lived and was educated in Proctor, Vermont. Following her high school graduation, she, along with her sister, Mary, joined the WAC unit of the United States Army, where she served her country with honor. She attained the rank of SP5 Sgt. during her six-year stint. Following her discharge, she returned to Rutland where she was employed by General Electric for many years prior to her retirement. In her retirement, she enjoyed going to various venues to try her luck at bingo. She especially enjoyed heading off with friends to nearby casinos to try their luck. Helen, too, was an avid Red Sox fan, although she was known to use a few choice words and change the channel if the Sox were losing badly. Helen is survived by her sister, Elsa Persson of East Bridgewater, Massachusetts, and brother, Gordon “Butch” Mattsson and his wife, Linda, of Rutland; her sister-in-law, Joanne Mattsson of Perkinsville, Vermont; and several nieces and two nephews. She was predeceased by her parents; sisters, Karin Fredette, Shirley Youngquist, Nina Wilson, Mary Mattsson; and by brothers, Joseph, Albert, Thorvald and Martin. As per her request, there will be no services. Arrangements are by the Aldous Funeral Home.
