Helen J. Root RUTLAND — A Memorial services and burial with military honors for Helen J. Root, 97, who passed away peacefully on Saturday, April 18, 2020, at the Meadows at East Mountain in Rutland, Vermont after a period of declining health will be held 11AM Saturday August 14, 2021, at the Fair View Cemetery in Benson. A reception will follow at the Fair Haven American Legion. Memorial contributions can be made to the Fair Haven Free Library, 107 North Main Street, Fair Haven, VT 05743. Arrangements are in the care of Durfee Funeral Home in Fair Haven.
