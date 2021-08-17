Helen J. Root RUTLAND — The memorial service for Helen J. Root, 97, who died Saturday, April 18, 2020, was held Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021, in Fair View Cemetery in Benson. A poem was read by Iris Darling. Reflections were by Nancy Ruby, Alex Darling and Mary Darling Montero. Musicians were Ava Darling, Diego and Lucia Montero, and the Wescott family. Military honors were provided by Fair Haven American Legion and the U.S. Navy. A reception followed at Fair Haven American Legion. Memorial contributions may be made to Fair Haven Free Library, 107 North Main St., Fair Haven, VT 05743. Arrangements were by Durfee Funeral Home in Fair Haven.
