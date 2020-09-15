Helen J. Shappy RUTLAND — Helen J. Shappy was born April 2, 1925, in Rutland, Vermont, one of nine children born to Victor and Esterina (Cocchianello) Spine. Helen, at 95, lived a full life and died peacefully surrounded by her loving children on Sept. 11, 2020, at her son’s home. Helen attended St. Peter School and was a 1943 MSJ graduate. In 1952, she married William A. Shappy Jr. and together, they had five children. Early on, she worked as a dental assistant to two prominent dentists in Rutland, Dr. William Pond and Dr. Edward Reiman. When her children were older, she worked as a waitress, first at the Carriage Room and then at The Palms, where she was loved by so many and truly enjoyed her job. Helen was a member of the Anita Garibaldi Lodge, the K of C Women’s Club, and served on the Board of St. Peter Parish Council. She worked tirelessly volunteering for various fundraising causes, more notably for MSJ and St. Peter Parish. Helen’s favorite pastime was playing cards with friends and family, especially her grandchildren. She also loved to organize Birthday Club luncheons and her class reunions. Because of her Italian roots, she inherited a love for cooking and feeding the masses. Everyone was welcomed in her kitchen, never left hungry and always felt they were part of her family. Food was her love language and she spoke it well. She was predeceased by her husband of 34 years, William A. Shappy Jr.; her eight siblings, Mary Valleroli of Rutland, Annie Tufarella of Jacksonville, Florida, Carri Mirti of Port St. Lucie, Florida, Victor Spine of Rutland, Helena (Lee) Barton of Middlesex, New Jersey, Emma Borah of Binghamton, New York, Mario Daniel "Sonny" Spine of New Orleans, Louisiana, and infant Lena Spine of Rutland. Helen is survived by her five children, William A. Shappy III and wife Patti, Mary Lynne Bove and husband Bob, Victor M. Shappy and wife Lisa, Lawrence J. Shappy and wife Heather, Robert P. Shappy and wife Roxane; her 16 grandchildren, Jennifer Swanson, Sarah Shappy, Danielle Richter, Hannah Bove, Caleb Bove, Esther Bove, Micah Bove, Victor Shappy Jr., Curtis Shappy, Alison McAuliffe, Cassandra Piontek, Adam Shappy, Carter Shappy, Kyle Drake, Katelyn Whelan, Travis Drake; and her eight great-grandchildren, Cole, Stella and Leo Swanson, Emma and Calvin Richter, Remi McLeod, Oscar and Evelyn Whelan; as well as many beloved nieces and nephews. We would like to express our gratitude for the wonderful care she received at Mountain View Health Center in Rutland, where she spent the last three years of her life; she loved you all. Though there will be no calling hours, a funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Peter Parish in Rutland on Friday, Sept. 18, 2020. at 11 a.m. with an outdoor reception following at the Rutland Country Club. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Mount St. Joseph Academy Development Fund, 127 Convent Ave., Rutland, VT 05701. Arrangements are under the direction of Clifford Funeral Home.
