Helen J. Start SHREWSBURY — Helen J. Start, 60, died Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019, at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon, New Hampshire, of cancer. She was born Nov. 3, 1958, in Berlin, the daughter of Leroy and Elizabeth (Roach) Knight. Mrs. Start was employed as an IRS revenue officer for 30 years, retiring in 2016. She was a member of Gilman Chapter #88 Oder of Eastern Star in West Rutland, and enjoyed going to camp during the summer. Survivors include her husband, Dennis Start, of Shrewsbury; stepchildren Gloria Thomas, of Walpole, New Hampshire, Patrick Start, of Johnson, and Shawn Start, of East Orange; her sister, Christine Lackey, of Montpelier; step-grandchildren and step-great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her parents. The celebration of her life will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, at Ducharme Funeral Home, 1939 Main St., Castleton, where the OES will provide fraternal services. A reception will follow at Masonic/OES Temple, 63 Franklin St., West Rutland. Memorial contributions may be made to Gilman Chapter #88 OES, in care of Vicky Seward, 4145 Sugar Hill Road, East Wallingford, VT 05742. For online condolences, visit www.ducharmefuneralhome.com.
