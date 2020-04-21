Helen (Johnson) Root RUTLAND — Helen J. Root, 97, passed away peacefully on Saturday, April 18, 2020, at the Meadows at East Mountain in Rutland, after a period of declining health. She was born in Benson, on Feb. 21, 1923, during a blizzard. The story was that the doctor could not make it due to the storm, so her father delivered her. Her parents were Claude Johnson and Rosamund (McMore) Johnson of Benson. Helen grew up in Benson and graduated from Fair Haven High School in 1941. She was co-salutatorian of her class. She attended the Burbank Hospital School of Nursing in Fitchburg, Massachusetts, graduating as an RN in 1944. She worked as a private duty nurse and then joined the U.S. Navy and was stationed at the Chelsea Naval Hospital in Boston during World War II. She was honorably discharge form the Navy with the rank of ensign. She married Thomas Root in Rutland on April 21, 1946, and they settled in Fair Haven, where they raised their family. Helen worked as a volunteer nurse at the Red Cross, St. Mary’s School in Fair Haven and for the Public Health Department. She was also an RSVP volunteer at the Fair Haven Elementary School, and was active in the Fair Haven Congregational Church, Fair Haven Concerned and the Association for Family and Community Education (FCE) for many years. She was a member of the American Legion, Post 49 in Fair Haven. Helen enjoyed playing bridge, reading, friends and family. She is predeceased by her parents, her husband Tom, and her sister Mary Ladd. She is survived by her daughters and their spouses, Iris and Edward Darling of South Burlington; Rosemary and Kenneth Drabing of Benson; and Julie and David Bilodeau of Whiting; her grandchildren, Alex and Beth Darling of Holliston Massachusetts; Mary and Luis Montero of Miami, Florida; Thomas Benton of St. Albans; and Samuel Benton and his partner Mareesa Miles of St. Albans; great-grandchildren, Ava and Owen Darling and Diego and Lucia Montero. She is also survived by a special niece, Nancy Ruby and her spouse Carl of Fair Haven. The family would like to thank the staff at the Meadows for their loving care during the five years that Helen lived there. Memorial contributions can be made to the Fair Haven Free Library, 107 North Main St., Fair Haven, VT 05743. Arrangements are in the care of Durfee Funeral Home of Fair Haven. Services and burial will be held at a later date.
