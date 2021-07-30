Helen (Jones) Edwards BENNINGTON — Helen Elizabeth (Jones) Edwards, 74, died Sunday, July 11, 2021, at Vermont Veterans Home in Bennington, after a long illness. She was born June 8, 1947, in Granville, New York, the daughter of Hugh John and Dorothy (Peacock) Jones. She graduated in 1965 from Poultney High School. Following high school, Ms. Edwards enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps and served during the Vietnam War until receiving her honorable discharge. She received bachelor's and master's degrees from Keene State College in New Hampshire. She worked for several years at Sun Life Insurance Co. in Connecticut and later as a guidance counselor in schools in Vermont and Alaska. Survivors include two sons; two brothers, two sisters; several grandchildren, nieces, nephews and cousins. Burial will be in George Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery in Schuylerville, New York, at the convenience of the family. For online condolences, visit www.maharandsonfuneralhome.net.
