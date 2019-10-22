Helen Kenyon Ryan rites MIDDLEBURY — The funeral service for Helen Kenyon Ryan, 99, who died Oct. 9, 2019, was held Thursday, Oct. 17, at Miller & Ketcham Funeral Home in Brandon. The Rev. William Bartholomew, pastor of Brandon Congregational Church, officiated. Private burial followed in Walpole (New Hampshire) Village Cemetery. Bearers were Chris and John Shoul, Ethan Dick and Gary Stanley.
