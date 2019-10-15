Helen Kenyon Ryan MIDDLEBURY — Helen Kenyon Ryan, 99, died Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019, at Vergennes Residential Care. Mrs. Ryan was born in Walpole, NH on June 14, 1920. She was the daughter of Merton and Nettie (Caldwell) Kenyon. She grew up in Walpole, where she received her early education and graduated from Walpole High School, class of 1938. She has been a resident of Middlebury for over 30 years, moving here from Whiting. She had worked as a volunteer for R.S.V.P. for many years. She had received an award from Gov. James Douglas for her work. She was an avid Boston Red Sox fan, who followed them at home and away, and was a lady with amazing humor. Surviving is her daughter Cynthia Shoul of Vancouver, WA; two grandchildren, John and Christopher Shoul; five great grandchildren and several nieces, nephews and cousins. She was predeceased by her husband John Ryan, in 1970; two sisters, Carmen Kenyon and Irene Fredette; and two brothers, her twin Harold Kenyon, and Vernon Kenyon, and her son-in-law, Michael Shoul. The funeral service will be held on Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019, at 10 a.m., at the Miller & Ketcham Funeral Home in Brandon. The Rev. William Bartholomew, pastor of the Brandon Congregational Church, will officiate. The graveside committal service and burial will follow at 1:30 p.m., in Walpole Village Cemetery in Walpole, NH. The family of Helen Ryan would like to thank the former owners Tim and Barbara Buskey, and current owners Dan and Rebecca Hassan, of Vergennes Residential Care, for the excellent care that she received. A special thank you to all of the staff, for their wonderful caring ways. Their relationship to Helen was more than just a job, but a true loving relationship. Memorial gifts in lieu of flowers may be made, in her memory, to Addison County Home Health & Hospice, P.O. Box 754, Middlebury, VT 05753. Arrangements are under the direction of the Miller & Ketcham Funeral Home in Brandon.
