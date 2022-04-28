Helen (Lewis) Capen LONDONDERRY — Helen (Lewis) Capen, 75, of Londonderry, Vermont, passed away peacefully Saturday, April 23, 2022, surrounded by her children. Helen spent the last 20 years working at the Landgrove Inn. She is remembered through her love for her family and her love of nature. She was predeceased by her mother and father, Madeline and James, of Hancock, Vermont; her brother, George, of Brookfield, Vermont; her husband, Myron "Mike," of Londonderry, Vermont; and her grandson, Mike. She is survived by her six children, Dorothy, Ed (Monica), Donna (Jerry), Robert, Nancy (Jason), and Jason (Jenn); as well as her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, Jeff (Liz), Caleb (Haley), Lizzie (Doc), Josh (Kristie), Theresa (Scott), Zachary (Leanne), Cody, Matt (Heidi), Missy, Zach, Greg, Allison, Nizza, Isabel, Spencer, Annicka, Chloe, Aiden, Elliott, Harmony, Jaxson, Paisley, Gabe, Grayson, Ethan, Charlotte, and Annabelle. Services will be held Friday, April 29, 2022, at 11 a.m. at Brewster-Shea Funeral Home, 34 Park Place, Manchester Center, Vermont. Interment will be held Thursday, May 12, 2022, at 1 p.m. in Riverside Cemetery in Londonderry. A visiting hour at the funeral home will be held Friday, April 29, 2022, from 10-11 a.m., one hour prior to the service. Helen enjoyed celebrating and hosting holidays and birthdays with her family, she was loved and will be missed dearly. To send the family personal condolences, please visit www.sheafuneralhomes.com. The family has entrusted arrangements to the care of Brewster-Shea Funeral Home, 34 Park Place, Manchester Center, Vermont.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.