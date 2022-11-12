Helen M. Herrick TINMOUTH — Helen M. Herrick, 95, passed away peacefully on November 9, 2022, at the home of her caregivers in Brandon Vermont, with her family by her side. She was born January 16, 1927, in Rutland the daughter of Nelson and Ameritta (Theilman) Young. Mrs. Herrick graduated from the Rutland High School. She was a long-time resident of Tinmouth and more recently of West Rutland and Brandon. Mrs. Herrick was a foster grandparent at the Vermont Achievement Center for several years. She enjoyed flower gardening. Survivors include 3 daughters Sally Allen of Tinmouth, Veronica Lambert and Joann Higgins, both of Castleton, long time foster child Jennifer Jackson of Benson, 2 sons George C. Herrick III of Danby and Paul E. Herrick of Clarendon, several grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her husband George C. Herrick Jr. in 1992, 2 sisters Mildred Fredette and Anna Birchard, two brothers Nelson W. Young and Donald Young and a companion Lawrence Sigman. Special thanks to caregivers Lynda Merrill, Stacy Alger, her daughter Rachel, Vermont Comforts of Home nurse Regina, Bayada and Hospice. A family graveside service will be held at 11:00am on Thursday November 17, in the Danby-Scottsville Cemetery. Arrangements are with the Aldous Funeral Home in Rutland. Memorial contributions may be made to the Rutland County Humane Society, 765 Stevens Road, Pittsford, Vermont 05763.
