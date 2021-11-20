Helen M Saunders GREENWICH, N.Y. — Helen M Saunders, 81, of Greenwich, passed away Wednesday morning, Nov. 17, 2021, at Saratoga Hospital, with her family by her side. Born Aug. 17, 1940, in Bennington, Vermont, she was the daughter of the late Francis and Edna (Greene) Bruso. Helen was a housewife for many years and then went on to work for Orvis Co. as a rod maker and retired after 24 years as postmaster in Rupert, Vermont. Family was everything to Helen. She cherished every moment she had with her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren. She also was an active member of Modern Woodmen of America in Wells, Vermont, since 1989, where she religiously worked bingo most Thursdays and Sundays. She enjoyed camping, bingo, going to the casino, baseball games, Siena Basketball games and game shows. She also enjoyed quality time with three of her grandchildren (Mya, Bryce and Baylor) whom she lived with. Helen is survived by her children, Brenda Myer and her husband, Philip, of Granville, Wanda Sheldon and her husband, David, of Manchester Center, Vermont, Lindy Decker and her husband, Jeff, of Hernando, Florida, Anna Rumrill and her husband, Allen, of Hebron, Patricia Baker and her husband, Phil, of Wallingford, Vermont, Nancy Greene and her husband, Vince, of Hebron, Eugene Saunders and his companion, Natahsa, of West Pawlet, Vermont, Brian Saunders and his wife, Kim, of Grove City, Pennsylvania, and Brad Saunders and his wife, Meghan, of Greenwich. Helen is also survived by Aunt Anne Moffitt, of East Arlington, Vermont, Aunt Nancy Havis, of West Moreland. Helen is also survived by 38 grandchildren, 65 great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren; along with several brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law; and lots of nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, Helen was also predeceased by her husband of 50 years, Ronald E. Saunders; her brother, Francis “Bubby” Bruso; and her granddaughter, Sarah Rumrill. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a graveside funeral service at 11 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 26, 2021, in the new section of Evergreen Cemetery in Salem, New York. A reception will be at the Modern Woodmen of America, 61 MWA Loop, Wells, Vermont, following the graveside service. Memorial contributions in memory of Helen may be made to the Modern Woodmen of America, P.O. Box 648, Wells, VT 05774; The Easton-Greenwich Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 84, Greenwich, NY 12834; or Salem Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 360, Salem, NY 12865. To share a memory of Helen, please visit www.gariepyfuneralhomes.com Funeral arrangements are being handled by McClellan-Gariepy Funeral Home Inc., 19 East Broadway, Salem, NY (518) 854-3555.
