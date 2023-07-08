Helen Maria Korpi Vail WINHALL — Helen Maria Korpi Vail, of Winhall, VT, departed in peace on July 5, 2023. Graveside funeral services for Helen will be held Wednesday July 12, 2023 at 11:30am in Bondville Cemetery. To send the family personal condolences and for complete obituary information please visit www.sheafuneralhomes.com
