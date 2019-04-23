Helen Nichols Tyler DORSET — Helen Nichols Tyler passed away peacefully at her home on April 13, 2019, at the age of 93. She had a warm heart, kind soul, and enjoyed spending time with her family, whom she adored. Helen was born one of nine children, on Aug. 31, 1925, at her family’s farm on Nichols Hill in Dorset. She was the daughter of Ada (Sheldon) and John Walter Nichols. Helen attended the West Road Schoolhouse in Dorset, and graduated with high honors from Burr and Burton Seminary in Manchester. She cherished her life on the family farm where, before school, her brothers would load milk cans on a flat-bed truck that she would drive to the bottom of Nichols Hill, with her sisters aboard on their way to school, drop the full milk cans to be picked up and would return that afternoon after school to bring the empty cans back up the hill. On Oct. 8, 1955, she married Terry Tyler, also of Dorset, and they built their own home the following year in the former Ernest West Orchard on the Dorset West Road, with the help of many friends, family members and neighbors. Helen worked for many years at Mack Molding as a payroll officer, and then managed the family electrical business, Tyler Electric, for several decades while raising two sons and doing a tremendous amount of volunteering in the community. Helen was active in the Dorset Church, where she taught Sunday school for many years. She was constantly involved with the Dorset Elementary School, working in the lunch program, in addition to many other school functions, bake sales and more. She was a constant volunteer and supporter of the Red Cross, assisting at many blood drives and herself giving several gallons of blood over the years. She also donated time to the Manchester Chamber of Commerce and the Wilson House in East Dorset, assisting those organizations with their publicity and mailings. Helen established in their home a stopping place for the Vermont State Police, sheriffs, other officers, game wardens, as well as the Dorset Road Crew, where she served coffee and baked goods to the night patrols and complete meals during many Northshire emergencies. Her efforts were so appreciated by the troopers of the Shaftsbury Barracks that the Tyler Home was, for many years, referred to as the Dorset Outpost. Her talents and willingness to serve were also shown at the Dorset Library’s biannual “Antique Fairs" where, at 4 a.m. on the appointed day, she organized and distributed coffee and donuts for several hundred dealers and volunteers. She was an amazing cook and her chocolate chip cookies were famous all over the country. Helen is survived by her husband, Terry; her two sons Toby and wife Cindy, of Charlotte, Brad, of Dorset, and partner, Cindy MacLeod; four grandchildren and two great-grandchildren Colby Tyler, of Charleston, SC, Lauren Tyler, of Falmouth, MA, Kristen Tyler Barnello, of Wilmington, NC, and husband Ron, Michael Tyler, of Clarendon, and wife Bobbie Joe, and their two children Colton and Anna. She is also survived by her sister, Jaska Leach, of Cornwall, and many nieces and nephews. Helen was predeceased by her parents, four brothers and three sisters. A celebration of life will take place on Saturday, May 11, 2019, at the United Church of Dorset, at 11 a.m. A reception will be held immediately after at the church. Helen was very fashionable and always loved bright colors, so please feel free to dress in bright colors in her honor. Memorial contributions may be made in her memory to Second Chance Animal Shelter or the Northshire Rescue Squad.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.