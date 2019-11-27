Helen Pleisch BELLOWS FALLS — Helen Pleisch, 92, died Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, at Pine Heights in Brattleboro. She was born Aug. 28, 1927, in Mount Holly, the daughter of Henry and Alice (Silloway) Lackey. She attended school in Wallingford and Bible College in Brooklyn, New York. On Oct. 18, 1958, she married Niklaus Pleisch in East Wallingford. Mrs. Pleisch worked as a transportation coordinator for SEVCA. She was a member of Beth-El Church in Surry, New Hampshire, serving on the mission board and Word of Life Clubs. Survivors include her sons Henry and Timothy Pleisch, both of Charlestown, New Hampshire, and Norman Pleisch, of Granby, Massachusetts; her foster daughter, Edith Pollard, of Sussex, New Jersey; seven grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her husband; her son, Stephen Pleisch; and her brother, Warren Lackey. Calling hours are from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 29, at Fenton & Hennessey Funeral Home in Bellows Falls. The funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 30, at the funeral home. Burial will be in Oak Hill Cemetery, Bellows Falls, at the convenience of the family.
