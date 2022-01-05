Helen Racette Tobin RUTLAND — Helen Racette Tobin, 62, passed away peacefully in her home on Dec. 29, 2021, surrounded by loving family and friends, after a courageous year-long battle with pancreatic cancer. Helen was born on June 11, 1959, in Proctor, Vermont, to parents Gerald Sr. and Sheila Racette. Helen spent her childhood in Proctor growing up with her three brothers while attending both Proctor Elementary and Proctor Jr./Sr. High School. Helen graduated in 1981 from Trinity College in Burlington, Vermont, followed by an internship at Samaritan Hospital. She achieved degrees in both Medical Technology and Biology. Helen married her husband, Bruce Tobin, in 1983 and recently celebrated 38 wonderful years of marriage. Helen enjoyed many things in life, but nothing more so than her family. She was a constant, positive presence in all three of her children’s lives. Whether she was volunteering at school, cheering from the sidelines at sporting events, offering advice and guidance, or endless affirmations of love, Helen was a pillar of support for her children and balanced all aspects of motherhood with perfection. She was also a devoted grandmother, mother-in-law, daughter, sister, sister-in-law, cousin, aunt and great-aunt. She was always seen with a smile on her face, spreading her positive spirit, so that everyone knew and felt the enormity of her love. In her professional life, Helen spent 35+ years as a dedicated Rutland Regional Medical Center (RRMC) employee, juggling various roles and responsibilities throughout her time at the hospital. She even took on a part-time role affiliated with the hospital during retirement. Outside of work, Helen’s interests included spending time with friends and family, bird watching, crossword puzzles, going to the beach, reading, attending Patriots watch parties, and watching the Boston Red Sox. For over 20 years, Helen and her husband attended Red Sox Opening Day with close family friends. In recent years, Helen welcomed two grandchildren and cherished her role as “Mimi.” In only a short amount of time, she taught important life lessons that will be remembered forever. Helen was also looking forward to welcoming a third grandchild in the summer of 2022. Throughout her life, the importance of family and lifelong friendships never wavered. Helen was a truly special person who had a profound impact on everyone who was privileged to know and love her. The family would like to extend a special thank you to close friends, Diane Armstrong, Lisa Shappy, Laurie Audy and the Marcus family, for their generosity and support throughout the last year. Helen is survived by her husband, Bruce, of Rutland Town, Vermont; daughter, Holly Cullinane, husband David and their children, Riley and Chase, of Walpole, Massachusetts; son, Michael Tobin and wife Lindsey, of Rutland Town, Vermont; daughter, Kayla Tobin and fiancé Kyle Allen, of Pawcatuck, Connecticut; mother, Sheila Racette, of Rutland Town, Vermont; brother, Gerald Racette Jr. and wife Mary Anne Michaels, of Ferrisburgh, Vermont; brother, Ernest Racette and wife Diane, of Pittsford, Vermont; brother, Thomas Racette and husband Jeffrey Strief, of Rutland Town, Vermont; and several nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts and uncles. Helen was predeceased by her father, Gerald Racette Sr. At Helen’s request, there will be no calling hours. A funeral Mass will be celebrated on Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022, at 11 a.m. at St. Peter Church in Rutland, Vermont. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Foley Cancer Center at RRMC.
