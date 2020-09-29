Helen Shappy rites RUTLAND — The funeral Mass for Helen J. Shappy, 95, who died Sept. 11, 2020, was celebrated Sept. 18 at St. Peter Church. Officiating was the Rev. John Tokaz, pastor. Burial followed in Calvary Cemetery. Organist was John Riddle. Vocalist was Louise Clarino. Soloist was Danielle Richter, a granddaughter. Guitarist was Art Chase. Eulogist was Alison McAuliffe, a granddaughter. A reception followed at Rutland Country Club. Arrangements were by Clifford Funeral Home.
