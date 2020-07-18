Helena A. (Coursey) Birmingham MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — Helena A. (Coursey) Birmingham, 58. Even the best warriors tire out after so many battles. After four battles with cancer, she was too tired to continue the fight; for now, she can rest. Helena was born Dec. 13, 1961, at Proctor Hospital in Proctor, Vermont, the daughter of Frances Coursey Stoddard and Gerald E. Lafoe. She was a graduate of Otter Valley Union High School in Brandon, Vermont, the class of 1979. Helena had many jobs throughout the years, her favorite ones were where she could work with animals. She loved to fish and had fond memories of fishing with her beloved Grandmother Doris Coursey. She loved to attend Native American Pow Wows and had great respect and admiration for their culture. She also loved art and soapmaking. The highlight of her life was Jordan, her grandson. His love kept her going when she wanted to just give up. Zen, her beloved Husky, kept her comforted to the end. She is survived by her husband, Tom Birmingham; her beloved son, Jeremy A. Nicklaw; her best buddy and grandson, Jordan; her best friend and sister, Vinita A. Stoddard of Duncan, South Carolina; her sister, Katrina (Coursey) Porch of Rutland, Vermont; her mother, Fran Stoddard; her brother, Thurman Stoddard of Marion, North Carolina; her aunt, Tammy Coursey of Huntington, Vermont, whom she loved dearly; her aunt, Arlene (Bill) Hansberger of Berwick, Maine; her uncle, Eugene Barney (Martha) of Island Falls, Maine; her nieces, Raven, Autumn, Sarah and Emily; also her nephews, Daniel and Isaac; and many cousins scattered throughout the USA. She is also survived by her former husband and friend, Curt Nicklaw; sisters-in-law, Anne Pelkey, Yvonne Grechko, Jeannie Freshour; brother-in-law, Robert Birmingham; and half-sisters, Bonnie, Rebecca, Jerry and Jackie (LaFoe). She was predeceased by her maternal grandparents, Frank and Doris Coursey; as well as her father, Gerald Lafoe; and sister-in-law, Louise N. Powlovich. Burial will be at a later date in the Forestdale Cemetery. I give you this one thought to keep- I am with you still- I do not sleep. I am a thousand winds that blow, I am the diamond glints on snow, I am sunlight on ripened grain, I am the gentle autumn rain. When you awake in the morning’s hush, I am the swift uplifting rush, of quiet birds in circled flight. I am the soft stars that shine at night. Do not think of me as gone- I am with you still- in each new dawn. — Native American Farewell
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.