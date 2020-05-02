Helene L. Johnson SHREWSBURY — Helene L. Johnson, 81, died April 30, 2020, at Rutland Regional Medical Center. She was born Aug. 19, 1938, in Passiac, New Jersey, the daughter of Christian and Hester (Raymond) Adamsen. Mrs. Johnson was employed at Eden Park Nursing Home. Survivors include a daughter, Lori LaFountain-Morrell of North Clarendon, and a son, Charles Johnson Sr. of Shrewsbury; a stepson, Matthew Johnson of Rutland; her former husband, Stephen K. Johnson of Shrewsbury; a brother, Eugene Adamsen, and a sister, Catherine Mainolfi, both of Rutland; four grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren, a great-great-granddaughter; nieces and nephews. Services will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to Rutland Kidney Center, 160 Allen St., Rutland, VT 05701. Arrangements are by Clifford Funeral Home.
