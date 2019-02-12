Helga T. Cognato RUTLAND — Helga T. Cognato, 75, died Feb. 5, 2019, at Rutland Healthcare Center. She was born July 6, 1943, in Brooklyn, New York, the daughter of Henrik and Martha Elisabeth Thuestad Thune. She graduated from Hunter College in New York City. Mrs. Cognato was a legal secretary for Dewey Ballantine prior to working for the town clerk in Killington. She attended Church of Our Saviour in Killington and was a member of the Red Hat Society, Bone Builders Club in Killington and Thompson Senior Center in Woodstock. She was a licensed pilot, certified scuba diver and enjoyed skiing, reading and traveling. Survivors include a daughter, Lauren Cognato, of Saratoga, Springs New York; and a brother, John Thuestad, of Haugesund, Norway. Mrs. Cognato was predeceased by her husband, Thomas A. Cognato, in 2001; her partner, John Ketola, in 2014; and a brother, Henrik Thune, in 1984. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 16, at Church of Our Saviour in Killington, followed by a reception in the parish hall. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Rutland County Humane Society, Stevens Road, Pittsford, VT 05763.
