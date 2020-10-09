Heman Stannard rites WEST HAVEN — The memorial service for Heman Stannard, 90, who died Friday, Sept. 25, 2020, was held Wednesday, Oct. 7, at First Congregational Church of Fair Haven UCC. The pastor, Bishop Rev. James L. Mills Sr., officiated. The organist was Sharon Pinsonneault. Eulogies were offered by Christopher Howe and Phil Stannard. Burial with military honors followed in Cedar Grove Cemetery. Military honors were provided by Fair Haven American Legion Post #49 Color Guard. Masonic Services were provided by the Eureka Lodge #75 Free & Accepted Masons. Adam Brua was the guitarist and vocalist. A reception followed at the American Legion. Memorial contributions may be made to First Congregational Church of Fair Haven UCC, 2 North Park Place, Fair Haven; or Fair Haven Rescue, 17 Prospect St., Fair Haven VT 05743. Arrangements were by Durfee Funeral Home.
