Heman Stannard WEST HAVEN — Heman Stannard, 90, of West Haven passed away after a brief illness, Friday, Sept. 25, 2020, at the home of his daughter and son-in-law, Judy and Bernard Genier. Heman had lived with them for the past 3½ years and they surrounded him with their love and the support of family. He was born Jan. 12, 1930, in Fair Haven, the son of the late Charlie and Beatrice (Martin) Stannard. Heman attended local schools and graduated from Castleton State College with a BS degree in science. He was drafted into the U.S. Army in 1953 and shortly after, married Patricia Chaffee. The couple relocated to Fort Campbell, Kentucky, where he was stationed. Following his honorable discharge in 1955, they moved back to his hometown in West Haven where he continued to live and raise his family for many years. He established Cedar Dale Lumber Co. in Fair Haven and ran this business with help from his brother, Charles, and later his son, Heman. He made many lasting friendships over the years and always had a smile and greeting for everyone. He retired from the lumber yard after 37 years to spend his time traveling with his beloved wife, Pat, ice fishing, gardening and enjoying his faithful dogs and cats. He enjoyed going out to dinner and visiting with the locals at the Wooden Soldier and Maplefields. He loved his family and in the last few years, would enjoy reading, family gatherings and long rides after church. Mr. Stannard was a longtime member of the First Congregational Church of Fair Haven UCC where in the past, he served as a Sunday school teacher and deacon. He was also a member of the Fair Haven Eureka Lodge #75 Free & Accepted Masons for over 60 years, American Legion Post #49, Fair Haven Rotary Club and the Fraternal Order of Eagles Aerie 3907 in Fair Haven. He was a past director of the First National Bank of Fair Haven. Survivors include five children and their spouses, Tamera Atwood and husband Alden of Shoreham, Susan Howe and husband Christopher, Esq., of Castleton, Lisa Brough and husband John of West Haven, Heman Stannard and wife Kimberly of Castleton, Judie Genier and husband Bernard of Fair Haven; a sister-in-law, Shirley Chaffee of Oakland, Maine. Heman was lucky to have 12 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by his wife, Patricia, on July 11, 2010; a brother, Charles M. Stannard, in 1990; and a grandson, Alden Jamie Atwood, in 1995. Heman was well-known for his sense of humor, his sharp Vermont wit and his sparkling blue eyes. His wonderful stories and sayings will be kept alive by his family. He will be forever missed. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a private memorial service will be held at the First Congregational Church of Fair Haven UCC. Burial with military honors will be held 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020, in the Cedar Grove Cemetery. Please follow the pandemic guidelines and social distancing. There will be no visiting hours. Arrangements are entrusted to the Durfee Funeral Home. For those who wish, memorial contributions in Heman’s name may be made to First Congregational Church of Fair Haven UCC, 2 North Park Place, Fair Haven; or Fair Haven Rescue, 17 Prospect St., Fair Haven, VT 05743.
