Henri Billow SHAFTSBURY — Henrietta Cecilia (Zovistoski) Billow, 91, passed peacefully on May 23, 2021, at her daughter’s residence in Pittsfield, Massachusetts, following a brief illness. She was born in Hampton, New York, on Aug. 9, 1929, the first-born child of the late Edward and Rose (Grodecki) Zovistoski. Henri graduated from Granville High School in 1947 and, in 1952, she married the love of her life, John J. Billow Jr. of Granville. Together, they enjoyed 64 years until John’s death in 2016. For a time, Henri worked at General Electric in Schenectady, New York, as secretary in the General Courses Department. Henri and John moved to Shaftsbury, Vermont, in 1955, ultimately building their dream home with a stunning view atop Twitchell Hill. Henri worked as a secretary for Manfred Erich Attorney-at-Law and then at Eagle Square Mfg. Co., eventually sold to Stanley Tools, as plant manager secretary, labor analyst and timekeeper. She and John established Billow Real Estate in 1989, where she worked into her 80s. Henri was elected and served as Shaftsbury Town Treasurer for more than 20 years. Henri was a voracious reader who enjoyed oil painting and cherished the company of her grandchildren and her many friends who helped fill her life. She was devout in her faith. Her favorite places on earth were the rocky coastline of Maine and the island paradise of Aruba, which she and John visited annually for 10 years. Henri volunteered with Grey Lady at Southwestern Vermont Medical Center, American Red Cross Bloodmobile and Shaftsbury Cemetery Committee. She was a communicant at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in North Bennington, Vermont, a member of the Blessed Mary Sodality and served on the St. John’s Finance Committee until last year. Henri is survived by a daughter, Joanne Billow, a son, John (Denise) Billow, and two adored grandchildren, Basil and Nadine, all of Pittsfield, Massachusetts; two brothers, Bernard (Paulette) Zovistoski of Green Valley, Arizona, and Paul (Maura Lafayette) Zovistoski of Comstock, New York; and many beloved cousins, second-cousins, nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews. She was predeceased by her parents and loving husband; a sister, Mary Joanne; and three brothers, Edward, Francis and Thomas. The funeral will be held from St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in North Bennington on Wednesday, June 2, 2021, at 11 a.m. where the Liturgy of Christian Burial will be offered. The funeral will be live on Zoom http://bit.ly/HenriettaBillowFuneral Friends may call at the church on Wednesday from 10 a.m. until the time of the service. Should friends desire, memorial contributions in Henrietta Zovistoski Billow’s memory may be made to HospiceCare in The Berkshires, 877 South St., Pittsfield, MA, through the office of the Mahar & Son Funeral Home, 628 Main St., Bennington, VT 05201. Guestbook condolences may be made at www.maharandsonfuneralhome.net.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.