Henry A. Croff GRANVILLE, N.Y. — Henry A. Croff, 58, of Granville, passed away Friday, Jan. 28, 2022, at his residence, following a long illness. Born July 12, 1963, in Cambridge, he was the son of the late Raymond and Patricia (Plant) Croff. Henry worked at JK Adams in Dorset, Vermont, for many years until he became ill. He had a passion for hunting and being outside in the woods. Henry enjoyed teaching his son, Ethan, about hunting and fishing. He also loved taking trips to Foxwoods Casino with his family and friends. Henry was married to Nicole Wilkins Croff for 23 years and the happiest moment in his life was when he became a father to Ethan almost 11 years ago. Henry and Nicole enjoyed traveling to the ocean as much as possible and enjoying the fresh seafood. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by a brother, Dale R. Croff; nieces, Courtney Croff and Rebecca Mead Lessard. Henry is survived by his wife, Nicole Wilkins Croff; his son, Ethan Croff; sisters, Brenda (Ron) Ryan, of Pawlet, Vermont, Deborah (Mike) Mead, of Granville, and Andrea (Bill) Filer, of Salem; mother- and father-in-law, Barbara and Joe Wilkins, of Salem; brothers-in-law, Eric Wilkins, of Cambridge, Ashton (Maureen) Wilkins, of Albany, and Scott (Lilly) Wilkins, of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma; best friend who was like a brother to him, Matt Davis, of Whitehall; special friends, Gene and Diane Olanyk, of Wilmington, Vermont; special cousins, Michael and Janis Gebron, of Weymouth, Massachusetts; and also survived by several nieces, nephews and cousins. Calling hours are Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022, from 5-7 p.m. at the McClellan-Gariepy Funeral Home, 19 East Broadway, Salem. A funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022, at the New Life Christian Church, 2 South Union St., Cambridge, with Pastor Eric Hartwell officiating. All visitors are asked to please wear a facial covering or face mask while attending all services. Memorial contributions in memory of Henry may be made to the Granville Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 153, Granville, NY 12832. To offer condolences to the family, please visit www.gariepyfuneralhomes.com.
