Henry A. Perry RUTLAND - Henry A. Perry, 78, of Rutland, died unexpectedly Monday, Dec. 3, 2018, at his home. He was born in Center Rutland Nov. 9, 1940, at his home, the son of Charles and Florence (Marsh) Perry. Henry was employed at General Electric Co. for over 37 years. He enjoyed entering cars and attending R.A.V.E. Car Shows with his award-winning '57 Oldsmobile. He also enjoyed tinkering with lawn mowers, fixing cars, and adored his two dogs Chippy and Ruger. Henry attended Rutland High School and immediately following, entered the workforce. He later married his wife, Delores, on Oct. 22, 1983, raising their six children together. Henry spent much of his time after retirement taking care of his grandchilden when they were young. They returned the favor with their time as he got older, spending time with him and helping out with many things. He was a wonderful role model to lead them through the journey to adulthood. Surviving are his wife, Delores, of Rutland; five sons Jeffrey Perry and wife Debbie, of Rutland, Andrew Perry, of Rutland, Richard Perry and wife Wendy, of Proctor, William Perry and wife Kelly, of West Rutland, and Paul Perry and wife Roxanne, of Manchester; one brother, Larry Perry, of Deerfield Beach, FL; two sisters Lois Jaworski and Doreen Leach, of Rutland; 12 grandchildren and one great-grandchild; nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by a daughter, Christina Christian; and by a brother, Robert Perry. Visiting hours will be held Friday, Dec. 7, 2018, from 12 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Clifford Funeral Home followed by a funeral service at 2 p.m. at Trinity Episcopal Church in Rutland. A reception will follow. Contributions may be made to Rutland County Humane Society.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.