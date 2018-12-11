Henry A. Perry rites RUTLAND - The funeral service for Henry A. Perry, 78, who died Dec. 3, 2018, was held Friday, Dec. 7, at Trinity Episcopal Church in Rutland. Officiating was the Rev. Liam Muller, pastor. A reception followed in Nourse Hall. Burial will be at a later date in St. Bridget’s Cemetery in West Rutland. James Cassarino was the organist. Ashley Perry offered the words of remembrance. Bearers were Ashley, Rick, Andy, William and Paul Perry and John Jaworski. Arrangements were by Clifford Funeral Home in Rutland.
