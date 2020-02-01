Henry Allen Rowe DANBY — Henry Allen Rowe, 84, of Danby died Thursday afternoon, Jan. 30, 2020, at his residence, surrounded by his family. He was born on Aug. 3, 1935, in Danby, the son of Henry E. and Ida (Allen) Rowe. Mr. Rowe grew up in Danby and enlisted in the U.S. Air Force. Following his honorable discharge in 1966, he relocated to Oregon where he lived for 12 years prior to moving back to Danby. He had been employed as a mechanic at John C. Stewart's, drove a milk truck for Seward's Dairy and for 30 years, was employed at the Post Office in Rutland as the janitor until his retirement in 2001. Mr. Rowe enjoyed hunting, fishing, playing cards, square dancing, fixing things and spending time with the family. Survivors include three daughters, Etta Ricketts and husband Clifford and Veronica Rowe of Danby and Betsy Gilmond and husband Todd of North Carolina; grandchildren Nathan Ricketts and wife Tara, Keith Ricketts, Elizabeth Ricketts Dunbar and husband Mike, Naomi Ricketts Chamberlain and husband Kevin, Crystal Seward and fiancé Allan Tifft, Alan Seward, Caleb Seward, Barbara Vaughn and husband John, Kevin Vaughn, Dylan Gilmond, Nikki Gilmond and Gary; great-grandchildren Liam Ricketts, Fiona Ricketts, Nora Ricketts, Alison Vaughn, Mercedes Vaughn, Nevaeh Gonthier, Natalie Gonthier and Alaina Seward; sisters Rosie Capen and husband Oscar of Danby, Darlene Ricketts and husband Craig of Grafton; and brothers Phillip Rowe and fiancée Bernadette of Ascutney, Leonard Rowe and wife Barbara of Londonderry, Jeffrey Rowe and wife Lillian of Springfield, Chester Rowe and wife Debbie of Chester, Winston Rowe and wife Barbara of Charlestown, New Hampshire; several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents; his stepmother, Bessie Rowe; also by wife Alberta Christine Rowe on Nov. 11, 2018; a daughter, Marcia Jean Ricketts, on Dec. 24, 2007; and a sister, Georgiana Troumbley, on July 11, 1992. Arrangements are with the Aldous Funeral Home Graveside services with military honors are pending for May in the Danby Scottsville Cemetery. A Celebration of Life will follow. The family would like to give a special thank you to the Visiting Nurse Association & Hospice of the Southwest Region (VNAHSR) for taking good care of him for the last couple of years. Memorial contributions may be made to Foley Cancer Center, 160 Allen St., Rutland, VT 05701.
