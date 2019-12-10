Henry Anthony Blicharz RUTLAND — Henry Anthony Blicharz, son of Henry and Margaret (Czachor) Blicharz of Rutland, passed away peacefully on Nov. 28, 2019, at his home. Henry was diagnosed with cancer a year ago and with declining health, suffered several falls. But even during his last difficult months, Henry graced everyone he met with his electric smile and kind heart which were sustained by his firm belief in God's love. Henry was born on May 21, 1930, in Center Rutland, the 13th of 14 children. After proudly serving for four years in the U.S. Air Force, he married Gertrude (Haas) on Oct. 4, 1958, and settled in Springfield, VA. Henry worked for U.S. Department of Agriculture for over 30 years, and when he retired, his greatest enjoyments were time spent with family and gardening. Henry lovingly cared for Gertrude during her last years until her death in 2004. Henry was also predeceased by a grandson, Adam Blicharz, in 2003. Henry is survived by his children: Sharon (Hallahan) and husband Frank and their children Anna, Joseph, Rose and Paul; Andy and wife Laura; Tom and wife Cheryl and their children Amy, Mary, Kathryn and Nick; Judy; Marya; and Mark. Henry is also survived by his remaining sister, Dorothy, on whom he showered great affection and generosity.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.