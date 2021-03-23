Henry D. Miles MENDON — Henry David Miles, 54, passed away unexpectedly in Mendon, Vermont, on March 11, 2021. Henry was born Oct. 1, 1966, in Rutland, Vermont, to Henry and Mary Ellen (Woods) Miles. During life, Henry worked as a chef at various area restaurants with the most recent being the Rutland Restaurant. Henry enjoyed playing the drums, was an avid music memorabilia collector, and was a true rock and roll music lover – with his favorite band being the Rolling Stones. Henry was a friend to everyone and willing to help anyone in need. He loved to tell anyone who would listen about his black belt, as well as his time spent at Johnson State College. Henry is survived by his daughter, Brianna; sister, Desiree (Sam) Fuccile; his brothers, Rick (Brenda) Miles and Doug (Gina) Miles; as well as several aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews. Henry was predeceased by his parents, Henry and Mary Ellen (Woods) Miles; and two brothers, Mark and Fred Miles. There will be a private ceremony for family and close friends, date still to be determined, and there will be a Celebration of Life this summer as COVID-19 allows for. Arrangements are under the direction of Clifford Funeral Home in Rutland.
