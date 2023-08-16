Henry G. Beauregard BRANDON — Henry Gary Beauregard, age 79, passed away Sunday, August 13, 2023, at his home in Brandon. Henry was born in Rutland on December 21, 1943. He was the son of Theodore “Red” and Arretta “Ret” (Gregory) Beauregard. He grew up in Leicester and Brandon where he received his early education and graduated from Otter Valley Union High School, class of 1962. He began his working career as an AUTO body repair man, with Ryan Chevrolet in Brandon. He later spent many years working as a auto body repair man for Alderman’s Chevrolet in Rutland. He afterwards worked at New England Woodcraft, until being forced to retire due to health reasons in 1997. He enjoyed hunting and fishing and loved his boat. He loved the ocean and eating seafood and spent many summer vacations at Hampton Beach. Henry was very proud and meticulous when caring for his cars and property. He is survived by his wife; Barbara (Senecal) Beauregard of Brandon; whom he married in Middlebury on September 22, 1962; one daughter; Cheryl Nicklaw and her husband John and their son; Colin Nicklaw all of Leicester. He was preceded in death by his son; Timothy and his sister; Shirley Smith. A private graveside committal service and burial will take place, at a later date, in the family lot, at St. Mary’s Cemetery in Brandon. Memorial gifts in lieu of flowers may be made, in his memory to; Addison County Humane Society, 234 Boardman St. Middlebury, VT 05753. Arrangements are under the direction of the Miller & Ketcham Funeral Home in Brandon.
