Henry J. Duval Sr. BENNINGTON — Henry Joseph Duval Sr., 70, died Tuesday morning April 7, 2020, at the Vermont Veterans Home in Bennington. A complete obituary will be in at a later date. Services are pending with the Aldous Funeral Home.
Updated: April 10, 2020 @ 3:27 am
